One Piece Premier Show Back At Universal Studios Japan This August 6 To October 31, 2021!

One Piece Premiere shows were held every year since 2007 in Waterworld, Universal Studios Japan, but had to be cancelled last year owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Japan. The country has also been in several months of Emergency and finally, Universal Studios will be opening back up and the One Piece Premier Show 2021 date is all set to be August 6, 2021.

What does a One Piece Premier Show entail?

The One Piece Premier Show is an annual tradition of Universal Studios Japan and is the most popular show that is said to have 99% guest satisfaction. It features live actors from popular anime and brings out moving stories that have successfully left audiences in awe for years. The show attracts both children as well as adults with its live stunts, pyrotechnics, battles and elaborate costumes. This year's show is set in Wano Country, the place of the Straw Hat Pirates and will be featuring Luffy, law, Lace and Corazon.

Here's the official announcement:

The show will take place in the Waterworld auditorium of Universal Studios Japan and will be 70 minutes long. The tickets start from 2000 Yen to 5000 Yen for centrally located seats and ticket sales will begin 45 days before each month. The children's tickets are to cost 1000 Yen. The One Piece Premier Show 2021 date is from August 6 and is slated to finish around October 31. More information on the show will be released as August 6 nears.

Along with the popular and highly acclaimed show, Universal Studios is also re-opening Sanji's Pirates Restaurant which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

One Piece is a Japanese manga series written by Eiichiro Oda about Monkey D Luffy, a boy who wants to be Pirate King and gains properties of rubber. He and his fellow pirates travel the Grand Line in search of the most precious treasure in the world: One Piece. The manga was adapted into an anime series and has aired over 960 episodes. It has been one of the top 5 animes in Japan for several years. There have been around 14 films that have been based on this anime made over the years as well which proves how relevant it is.

