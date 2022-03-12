'One Piece' Series: Netflix's Anime Live-action Series Has Six New Cast Members

The One Piece live-action series at Netflix has added six new cast members in their upcoming adventure fantasy show. The live-action series is based on Eiichiro Oda's ongoing Japanese manga series that first premiered back in 1997. Bankrolled under the banner of Tomorrow Studious, the show is created by Steven Maeda and Matt Owens. Not long ago, Netflix announced the lead cast of the One Piece live-action series, now they have added six new members. Wondering who they are and what role will they play? Continue reading to know all the intriguing details.

One Piece live-action series' new cast members

As reported by Variety, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Aidan Scott, Jeff Ward, Mckinley Belcher III and Vincent Regan are the new additions to the cast of the One Piece live-action series. Each one of them essays different roles as the adventures of Monkey D Luffy set to begin all over again. The newly added members will portray the following roles:

Morgan Davies as Koby

Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Jeff Ward as Buggy

Mckinley Belcher III as Arlong

Vincent Regan as Garp

The lead cast of One Piece live-action series

The plot of the show follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as the "One Piece" in order to become the next King of the Pirates. Previously, the lead cast of the Netflix One Piece series was announced and they are as follows:

Inaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy (The leader of Straw Hat Pirates, who ventures in the sea to become the 'King of the Pirates)

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro (The master swordsman of the group, who is bad with directions but loves sake)

Emily Rudd as Nami (A burglar and an exceptional navigator who joins the Straw Hat Pirates)

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp (The sniper of the group, who is well known as the liar of his village)

Taz Skylar as Sanji ( An exceptional cook who advances in fighting with his legs)

Image: Instagram/@onepiece_staff