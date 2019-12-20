OTT Series To Binge On; Here Is What January 2020 Brings To You

2020 is right around the corner and promises to bring a host of new and exciting OTT series across popular platforms. So what better way to start off the new year than some quality screen-staring time? Let us take a look at some of the highly anticipated Original Series on OTT platforms to binge on in January next year:

Also Read | Nikki Bella Opens Up About The Only Regret She Has From Her Split With John Cena

A Fall From Grace

A Fall From Grace is Tyler Perry’s next movie, which comes out on Netflix on January 17. The film is also set to feature an amazing cast including the likes of Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson and Tyler Perry himself.

Grace and Frankie (Season 6)

For the ones who have not watched Grace and Frankie just yet, this will be your chance to catch up. Starring Jane Fonda, Martin Sheen, Lily Tomlin, and Sam Waterston, the series is side-splittingly hilarious and continues its long reign on Netflix. The OTT series comes from the creator of Friends and the Season 6 will premiere on January 15, 2020.

#GraceAndFrankie News Alert: Season 6 will premiere January 2020.



Also, the series has been renewed for a seventh and final season, which will make it the longest-running Netflix original series ever with 94 episodes. pic.twitter.com/lmZrXhBrj8 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 4, 2019

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Sweater Styling You Can Pull Off This Winter Season

Just Add Magic (Season 2)

This is a Prime original series and one of those rare live-action kid's shows that can be enjoyed by grownups too. The show stars Sanabia as a teen who finds a magical cookbook hidden in her attic. She goes on to explore the recipes helping her uncover the many secrets about her family. Actors like Dee Wallace, Amy Hill, and Ellen Karsten will also lend depth to Just Add Magic.

Ghost Stories

Ghost Stories is an upcoming Indian anthology horror film that will serve as a sequel to Bombay Talkies (2013) and Lust Stories (2018) and features an ensemble star cast of Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Avinash Tiwary, and Mrunal Thakur. Famed Bollywood directors Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap will reunite for this quartet of thrillers. Ghost Stories comes out on Netflix on January 1, 2020.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Reveals Kapil Sharma Makes 100 Crores For 100 Episodes Of His Show?

Anne with an E (Season 3)

Anne with an E returns to Netflix on January 3 next month. For the ones new to the series, it is inspired by Canadian novel Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery and looks to explore subjects like identity, bullying, prejudice, gender parity, and empowerment.

Every day can be an adventure. 🦋💫🧡



The final season of #AnneWithAnE is coming to @Netflix January 3 pic.twitter.com/cRdbp1MI9k — Anne with an "E" (@AnneWithAnE) December 18, 2019

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Loves Preity Zinta's Take On Salman Khan's 'Say It Like Chulbul' Challenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.