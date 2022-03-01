Outer Banks Season 3 Production Begins, Makers Unveil New Pictures From Sets

As the fans eagerly await the release of the American action-adventure mystery drama series, Outer Banks, the makers dropped in a delightful piece of news for everyone on social media. They unveiled a couple of pictures from the sets and announced the commencement of the production for season 3.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, Outer Banks premiered on Netflix on 15 April 2020. the series revolves around the conflict between two groups of teenagers in a community in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. the show has been gaining massive popularity from the time it was released and was recently renewed for the third season.

Outer Banks Season 3 In Works

Outer Banks makers recently took to their official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of the cast members from the sets as they began the production of the highly-awaited season 3 of the show. In the photos, the entire cast can be seen having a ball together while prepping to visit the beach. On the other hand, the caption revealed that the production of the show had already begun. The caption read, "wouldn’t wanna be stranded with anyone else. OBX3 is now in production." (sic)

Numerous fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement after learning that they will soon be able to watch the third season of the show. Some fans also expressed their delight by stating how they were eagerly awaiting the new season of the series. take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Outer Banks season 3 latest updates.

More about Outer Banks

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, the prominent cast of the popular tv series include actors namely Chase Stokes as John B Routledge, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara "Kie" Carrera, Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank, Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward, Charles Esten as Ward Cameron, Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe, E. Roger Mitchell as Heyward, Charles Halford as Big John, and many others. The series was renewed for the third season in December 2021 while the fans will have to wait a little longer for the makers to unevil the Outer Banks season 3 release date.

