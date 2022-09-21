While the entire country is mourning the untimely demise of much acclaimed and popular comic artist Raju Srivastava, another so-called 'comedian' has spewed venom in the most derogatory & insensitive manner, not even waiting for the mortal remains to be handed to the family to launch his abusive tirade. Rohan Joshi, a member of the now-disbanded troupe AIB, posted hate-filled remarks just a few hours after Srivastava's demise while commenting on YouTuber Atul Khatri's Instagram post dedicated to the late comedian.

While Khatri called him an "inspiration", Joshi celebrated the comedian's demise in a foul-mouthed manner and then deleted it shortly after.

The now-deleted post read, "We haven't lost a thing. Whether it was Kamra whether it was roast or any comic in the news, Raju Srivastav took every opportunity he ever got to s**t on newer comics especially after the new wave of stand up started. He went on every f***all news channel every time he was invited to go s*** on an upcoming arty form and call it offensive just because he couldn't understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone's right to say something even if you don't agree." He signed off with an expletive laced "good riddance".

Netizens rage at Rohan Joshi's deeply offensive remarks

The hate-filled rant by the supposed comedian appears to have angered just about everyone online judging by the response to his disgusting remarks that have now permeated other platforms as well, despite the original post now being deleted.

One twitter user wrote, "This is just someone irrelevant like Rohan Joshi trying to remind people he exists by insulting a man who has passed on. #attentionseeker Don't give him what he wants."

Another called the abusive comedian 'a disgrace', adding 'You don't like a person that's fine, but to rejoice in someone's passing away just shows what you are...'

How many know Rohan Joshi? I knew his name today after his viral post criticising Raju ji.

How many know Raju Srivastava? Most of Hindi speaking Indians in India and abroad. राजू जैसे लोग कभी नही मरते। वे जीवित रहते हैं अपनी प्रतिभा में। #राजू_श्रीवास्तव ॐ शांति! — 🚩श्रीमती संतोष गुप्ता 🇮🇳 (@toshiG010) September 21, 2022

Another, named Amit Anand, wrote: "If Rohan Joshi from the AIB fame has indeed written this, it is hypocritical and shameful. Raju Srivastava was a comic, and he had every right to share his views if he disagreed with the genre of AIB. To castigate a dead man who isn't going to defend himself, is just despicable"

Funny how atul khatri's comment section is filled with abuses for rohan joshi instead of prayers for the departed soul. — Anushhkya (@Anushkaa_tanwar) September 21, 2022

Because of #rajusrivastava I came to know Rohan Joshi...



But Still Rohan believes Raju stole his fame..! — 🅒🅐 🅡🅐🅚🅔🅢🅗 🇮🇳❤️ (@albelaindian) September 21, 2022

Not mocking but seriously, didn't even know who Rohan Joshi was earlier. His hate tweet against the OG Raju Shrivastav is why I googled and got to know. Atleast for my case, he got more publicity due to this tweet rather than whatever his career may have been/is. — Ishan Karia (@IshanKaria) September 21, 2022

Some users highlighted how there had been earlier occasions as well when the same person had been unrelenting on being disrespectful to the dead or those who had lost loved ones.

Raju Srivastava, aged 58, passed away on Wednesday morning after spending over a month in AIIMS Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10, after he collapsed while working out at a gym and was kept on the ventilator for the last 40 days. Following his death, prominent sports and film personalities along with Union Ministers as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences.

Bollywood Veteran Anupam Kher, while speaking to Republic TV said, “We've lost a very, very good soul and human being, and may god give his family strength to deal with this loss”. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and Ashoke Pandit too hailed Srivastava’s comic talents and his legacy that will last for decades to come.

“He stood up to that classic humour he created, a concept of mimicry, common man, he was another kind of RK Laxman who brought his humour on stage”, Pandit told Republic.