Palak Sindhwani AKA Sonu Of TMKOC Shares BTS Photos From Sets; Check Out

Palak Sindhwani often takes to social media to share glimpses from various aspects of her life. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star recently shared some photos from one of the outdoor shoots of the show. Palak, who currently essays the character of Sonu in the show, was seen having a gala time with all her co-stars including Samay Shah, Kush Shah, Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sunayana Fozdar, and many more.

Palak AKA Sonu shares BTS clicks

On June 29, 2021, Palak shared a bunch of TMKOC BTS photos on her Instagram handle. She struck some funky poses along with Samay and Kush, who play Jogi and Goli, on the comedy show. Most of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars like Shailesh Lodha, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sunayana Fozdar, Sharad Sankla, Ambika Ranjankar, Amit Bhatt, Shyam Pathak and Dilip Joshi, were also seen posing with Palak in these behind-the-scenes clicks. She captioned the post saying, “Some beautiful memories to cherish forever,” with a red heart and rainbow emoji. The photos shared online were taken during their recent shoot in Gujarat.

Palak and Sunayana perform to Main Hoon Na songs

Fans of the show keep witnessing the stars having fun together from time to time, on Palak Sindhwani’s Instagram. On June 28, Palak was seen dancing away with Sunayana Fozdar, who plays Anjali Mehta on TMKOC. The duo enthusiastically performed on the song Tumse Milke Dil Ka from Main Hoon Na. The caption of the Reels video read, “When Amrita Rao does it v/s When we do it!”

The cast rejoices over hopes of lockdowns lifting

Not long before this, Palak was also seen engaging in a super energetic performance on her Instagram with some more of the TMKOC cast members. A remix version of Oh Ho Ho Ho was heard playing in the background as she danced away with them on a huge balcony. This time around, Palak and Sunayana were accompanied by Samay AKA Jogi, Kush AKA Goli, Ambika AKA Komal, and Azhar Shaikh AKA Pinku, in the Reels video. Palak explained the thought behind their fun performance in the caption saying, “Happy faces when you hear - lockdown khulne ki sambhavna hai!!”

