Has Palak Tiwari Deleted Instagram Account Amid Shweta's Spat With Estranged Husband?

Actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak seems to have deleted her Instagram account amid the ongoing spat between her mother and estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. Apparently, the actress seems to be available on Instagram from a different account with the name ‘palaktt’ and its handle name is PT which is followed by her mother and late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil. Shweta is currently in Cape Town shooting for her next show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Did Palak Tiwari delete her Instagram account?

Since Shweta is in Cape Town, Palak is taking care of her little brother Reyansh in Mumbai. The fight between Abhinav and Shweta became ugly after the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress left for Cape Town to shoot for the reality show and her estranged husband accused her of abandoning their son Reyansh back in India. Shweta had also shared a video which she later deleted where her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli could be seen allegedly assaulting their son Reyansh. The now-deleted video caught the attention of the National Commission for Women. The organisation wrote that it was ‘perturbed’ with the ‘atrocity’ being inflicted on a woman and a child. Abhinav, however, stated that he had not done ‘anything wrong.’ Abhinav also posted his version of the ''truth', claiming that their son did not wish to be with his mother. Responding to NCW’s tweet, Abhinav stated that he was innocent while urging her to request Maharashtra DGP to investigate the location of their son and hand the child over to him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak is set to make her debut in acting with Rosie The Saffron Chapter where she will be seen playing the lead. The film went on floors on December 18, 2020. The first schedule of the film was shot in Pune followed by the rest in Mumbai.

