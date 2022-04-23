Palak Tiwari Opens Up About Wanting To Take Pressure Off Her Mom Shweta Tiwari's Life

While Shweta Tiwari can be counted among the popular Indian TV celebrities who garnered immense love and adulation from the audience, her daughter, Palak Tiwari is currently earning fame after featuring in Harrdy Sandhu's music video, Bijlee Bijlee. Palak Tiwari earlier gained attention on social media after she was spotted with Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Bijlee Bijlee fame recently opened up about her aim to finally take responsibility for her family while taking care of her brother Reyansh's education and paying off her grandparents' medical bills.

Palak Tiwari recently created a buzz on the internet when she was spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan in a car after leaving a restaurant in Bandra. While the latter greeted the paparazzi, the Bijlee Bijlee fame hid her face from the cameras, resulting in several rumours suggesting that they are the newest Bollywood couple. Clarifying the situation, Palak later revealed in a chat with Hindustan Times that she and Ibrahim Ali Khan are just friends. She further added that there was all this conjecture regarding dating rumours and that's why she didn't pay any heed to it, noting that on that night, she had informed her mother one hour back that she has left for home.

Palak Tiwari reveals she wants to earn enough to provide for her family

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Palak Tiwari shed light on how her mother has always been the sole earner of the family, saying that her ultimate aim is to provide for her family in a way that they never have to worry about anything. While speaking about taking pressure off her back, Tiwari mentioned that she wants to be self-dependent and earn enough so that she could provide for her brother, Reyansh's education alongside providing for her mother and her grandparents' medical bills.

"Ultimate aim is to provide for my family in a way that they never have to worry about anything. Because my mom has always been a sole earner, and I want to take that pressure off her back. I really want to be capable enough and earn enough so that I can provide for my brother and his education throughout his life. I can provide for my mom, my nana’s medical bills and my nani’s medical bills. I hope they never come about. Anything that my family needs, I want to be the person they can rely on," she said.

Furthermore, Palak Tiwari also spoke about how her mother doesn't like leaving Reyansh at home when she heads out for shooting and added that she wants to take the pressure of earning off from her so that she can stay at home with her brother. She added, "I know my mother doesn’t like keeping Reyansh at home, even if it is for one night. They have a very sweet bond. If anyone else was earning accordingly in the family, she would have stayed home with him, and I want this for my brother as well. I know she leaves him and goes to work just so she can provide for us. And I know she takes on so much work.”

