Palak Tiwari Opens Up On Why She Hid Her Face On Being Clicked With Ibrahim Ali Khan

Actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari gained quite a good fame in the industry after featuring in Harrdy Sandhu's music video, Bijlee Bijlee. The actor, who claims a good fanbase on Instagram, often shares glimpses of her stunning photoshoots on social media. Recently, the paparazzi were trying to click Palak and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan during which she hid her face to not be snapped with Ibrahim, and the incident became a talking point.

Now, as per the latest development, Palak Tiwari has opened up about the same, stating that she was trying to hide her face from her mother Shweta Tiwari.

Palak Tiwari on why she hid her face on being clicked with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted together in a car after leaving a restaurant in Bandra this year. While the latter greeted the paparazzi, the Bijlee Bijlee fame hid her face from the cameras, resulting in several rumours including that they are the newest Bollywood couple. Watch the video shared by a paparazzi account, Varindar Chawla:

Clarifying the situation, Palak said in a chat with Hindustan Times that it is just friendship. She continued saying that there was all this conjecture and that's why she didn't pay any heed to it.

'My mother keeps track of me': Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari mentioned that they both were just out and got clicked, adding that they were not alone but accompanied by a group of people. She asserted, "It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it." When asked why she was hiding her face so hard to escape from the paparazzi, the 21-year-old actor said that her mother keeps tracking her through paparazzi pics.

Continuing her part, Palak said that on that night she had told her mother one hour back that she has left for home.

"I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like 's**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,' and the second she sent me that picture and said 'you bl***y liar.' I am like I'm sorry.' I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else", the actor concluded.

Image: Instagram/@palaktiwarii/varindertchawla