'Pandya Store' Actor Shiny Doshi Announces Engagement With An Adorable Video; Watch

On June 22, 2021, Pandya Store star Shiny Doshi took to her official Instagram handle and announced her engagement with her beau, Lavesh Khairajani. The actor dropped a montage of videos from the time when Lavesh proposed to her. In the video, Shiny Doshi's fiance can be seen going down on his knees to propose to her and Shiny expressed her surprise and accepted his proposal by hugging him tightly.

In the montage videos, the Pandya Store actor and her beau can be seen enjoying quality time together at a moonlit beach with beautiful arrangements. The couple had dinner with a beautiful setup and grooved together to some soulful music. While dancing, one can see Lavesh kneeling down and proposing to Shiny. The actor looks surprised and happy while accepting his proposal before hugging him tightly. As for the caption, Shiny penned, "It looks like a fairytale but it's for real. 4.01.2020 The best day of my life Happy three years of knowing each other. @lavesh_k '#happythree, '#forever', '#engaged'".

As soon as the announcement was made, many of her fans rushed to drop their wishes and congratulatory messages. Her post was flooded with love-filled messages from fans and celebrity friends. Her co-actor, Kinshuk Mahajan commented, "Kya baat, Kya baat... congratulations", while Sara Afreen Khan wrote, "Awwwwwww bless! Lots n lots n lots of love, hugs, kisses, and wishes" with red hearts. Geeta Phogat chipped in, "Many congratulations Shiny so beautiful". Tina Datta penned, "Ommmggg, congratulations babbbyyy, lots n lots of love and happiness".

Shiny's beau shared the same video on his Insta handle and penned a sweet caption. He wrote, "What can I say? Well I absolutely lucked out. She's perfect. I went down on my knees & she said 'Yes'". He continued, "The smartest decision she ever made. Maybe. But I'm sure I've done some good to get this right. She's my '#baeforlife' Happy 3 to us! @shinydoshi15".

Shiny Doshi's Instagram is filled with snaps featuring herself and Lavesh. The actor often treats her fans and followers to snippets from her daily activities and love life. On the work front, Shiny Doshi in Pandya Store is currently seen playing the lead character, Dhara. She made her television debut with Star Plus' daily soap, Saraswatichandra in the year 2013. Since then, she has appeared in numerous shows including Jamai Raja and Laal Ishq.

