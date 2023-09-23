Pandya Store Actor Simran Budharup, Live In Partner Aashutosh Semwal Breakup After 5 Years

Simran Budharup, known for her television show Pandya Store, recently confirmed her breakup with her longtime boyfriend, actor Aashutosh Semwal. The actress revealed that they were in a live-in relationship. However, after the split, Aashutosh moved out of their apartment.

Simran Budharup stars opposite Akshay Kharodia in the Star Plus show Pandya Store.

The series premiered in January 2021 and is running with more than 800 episodes and counting.

Simran Budharup on dealing with breakup

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Simran opened up about the reason behind her break up with Ashutosh. The actress said, “It has been a beautiful and fulfilling relationship. We still have a lot of respect for each other. It is just that we want different things in life. I prefer having transparency and clarity over everything. I am someone who would confront an issue, sort it out, and make sure it never happens. I can't fight over the same issues for years. That's why we decided to end our five-year-long relationship.”

She further talked about her current dynamic with her ex-boyfriend. Simran admitted they were sharing a flat together, but after the breakup, Ashutosh has moved out. The actress still has some of his belongings at home, and she has carefully packaged everything with quotes written on each box.

Considering the fact that the former couple has spent a lot of time together it's difficult for them to not be friendly with each other. Additionally, they co-parent their dog, so they will have to stay in touch.

Is Simran Budharup ready to date again?

When asked if she is open to dating again, Simran said that usually she is the kind of person to go from one relationship to another after breakups, but this time she needs a break. Prior to entering another relationship, the actress wants to reflect and fully recover. Since she also struggles with anxiety, it has been a challenging time for her. However, Simran stated that she is grateful to her friends who supported her during this time.