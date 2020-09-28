Actor Pankhuri Awasthy Reveals Why People Warned Her That Her Career Would Be ‘over’

Pankhuri Awasthy has time and again proved her acting prowess with her powerful portrayals of Razia Sultan in the show, Razia Sultan and Draupadi in the show, Suryaputra Karna. The actor recently revealed her future plans on her professional front. She also added on why people warned her that her career would hit a roadblock.

Pankhuri Awasthy on people thinking that her career would hit a setback

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that people had warned her that working in back-to-back period dramas like Razia Sultan and Suryaputra Karna would affect her career. She went on to say that people thought that her marrying TV actor and her now-husband, Gautam Rode whom she met on the sets of Suryaputra Karna, would further affect her career growth. However, she added that even after doing such period dramas, she did a serious show called Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka wherein she played a rape victim. The actor said that she is still getting quality work in the TV industry. The actor also said that getting or not getting work depends on how an actor thinks and presents himself or herself.

Pankhuri Awasthy made her Bollywood debut

Pankhuri had also gone on to make her Bollywood debut recently with the movie, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. She was also asked whether she will be taking a break from television to explore movies. On this, the actor said that she has been auditioning for TV shows as well and that she will explore the same if things materialize. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor further said that when people are undergoing a dearth of work, she is thankful that she is getting some good work in the industry. She also went on to say that she has not put any kind of restrictions on herself when it comes to the two mediums. The actor stated that she had got her first break on TV and that she will be happy doing some interesting work on the small screen. On the work front, Pankhuri will soon start shooting for her upcoming project which will be her debut in the digital space.

