Paras Chhabra Gifts Mahira Sharma An Adorable Bichon Frise Dog

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma has often shown her love for pets. The actor had recently requested her BFF Paras Chhabra, her mother and brother for a cute Bichon Frise, a cheerful small dog breed. Paras Chhabra has now gifted her the dog. The duo recently shared pictures of their new pet Piccolo.

Paras Chhabra gifts Mahir Sharma a cute pet dog

Sharing a few pics with Paras and her new pet, Mahira Sharma took to her Instagram to introduce her fans and followers to Piccolo. “Hamara Pyaara piccolo @parasvchhabrra(sic)”, she captioned her post. Check out some super-adorable pics of Piccolo below.

Mahira, in her IG story, a few days back, said that she already has two cats and they are her family. Now she wants a Bichon Frise, which is so lovable and cute. She also included that she has asked Paras and her mother and brother to gift her one. Have a look at the post below:

About Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma, who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13, is now considered to be one of the most exciting talents in television. Post the lockdown, the actor has already featured in four music videos and three of them were with Paras. She recently visited Kashmir for a short trip and had a blast there. Mahira had gone there for work but also took out time to explore the place. She has been part of popular daily soaps like Naagin, and Kundali Bhagya, to name a few.

About Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra’s strong bond

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma share a close bond even today, months after Bigg Boss 13 came to an end. Recently, the duo even got matching tattoos of the Bigg Boss eye. While many have been speculating whether they are dating each other, both Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have always maintained a 'good-friends' stance.

