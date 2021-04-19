Paras Kalnawat Lashes Out At Woman Who Accused Him Of Creating Fake Account

Paras Kalnawat took to Instagram and shared a post about an alleged fake account. He revealed that the woman claimed that Paras created a fake account and spoke to her. She kept on messaging everyone he knew and wanted to take revenge on him.

Pawan Kalnawat exposes a lady who accused him of creating a fake account

Taking to Instagram stories, Paras shared the screenshot of the account and wrote, “So basically here’s an account who claims that I made a fake account for her. Spoke to her on video call and asked her to do something which I can’t even say here on social media. I wouldn’t have put this up on story but had to. She has been messaging everyone I know claiming she has proofs against me and would want number so that she can revenge. Never said that to anyone till now but here I wanna ask, ‘Shakal dekhi hai apni?’ (Have you seen your face?) I don’t have haters at all but when I see someone commenting sh*t on my pictures putting some filthy allegations, it really ***ks my mind! @anurao823”.

Apart from this, he also shared a screenshot of a conversation of his fake profile speaking to the woman. The person using the fake profile asked if she was married, her husband’s profession and complimented her saying that she was very cute. Sharing the screenshot, he wrote, “So apparently this is me talking to this crazy lady ‘Bhut cute ho’ (you are very cute) @anurao823 and apparently this is my fake ID @p_k_power.” Take a look at Paras Kalnawat's Instagram post below.

About Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa

Paras Kalnawat is known for portraying the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa, a drama television series that airs on Star Plus. The show is about a lady who parts with her ambitions and goals in a bid to raise her family. She feels dejected when she fails to get any credit for her sacrifices and trials and decides to live on her terms and conditions thereafter. Samar Shah played by Paras is the title character’s younger son in the show.

(Promo Image source: Paras Kalnawat's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.