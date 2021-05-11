Paras Kalnawat Opens Up On Resuming 'Anupamaa' Shoot After His Father's Demise

Paras Kalnawat has established himself as one of the popular television actors in the last few years. He has gained wide popularity on the back of his role as Samar in the popular ongoing show Anupamaa. The actor had recently lost his father Bhushan Kalnawat and also penned an emotional farewell message for him on social media. After a brief silence post his bereavement, the actor has finally opened up about his father’s passing. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he has shared his experience of resuming his work soon after the incident.

Paras Kalnawat on resuming work after his father’s demise

Paras Kalnawat has become one of the prominent cast members of Anupamaa and has been actively appearing in the show ever since it began last year. However, he had taken a break after the death of his father back in March. The actor revealed that it had taken him 5-6 days for him and his family to come to terms with the incident. He revealed that it was his family who urged him to “get back to work”. He also added that he returned as soon as possible as he didn’t want the audience to “forget Samar” or “watch the show without him”.

Paras then talked about his experience after returning to the shoot. He said that he did not allow emotions to overcome him and distract him from filming his scenes. The actor also said that his fellow cast members and the crew would be expecting him to give his “best”, and that the viewers would be “happy to see Samar back in the show”. He further revealed that his family, including his mother and sister, have helped him keeping him “motivated”.

The plot of Anupamaa is currently at a very intriguing stage. Paras and his fellow cast members are currently filming the phase that shows the divorce between Anupamaa and Vanraj, in the wake of his extra-marital affair. The star cast of Anupamaa also includes other well-known actors such as Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma among others. Paras has also starred in other shows such as Meri Durga, Lal Ishq and more.

IMAGE: PARAS KALNAWAT'S INSTAGRAM

