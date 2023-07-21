Paras Kalnawat Performs Daring Stunt, Compares Himself With Tom Cruise

Paras Kalnawat, known for his work in in Anupamaa , is in the limelight because of his daredevil attitude. He performed a daring stunt for the hit show Kundali Bhagya. Fans were left spellbound with his latest adrenaline-pumping act.

Paras' Risky Stunt Challenges Tom Cruise

Paras took to his official Instagram handle to share a sneak peek of the breathtaking stunt. The video features the actor fearlessly climbing a bus that was suspended mid-air by a crane. He managed to climb the bus using just one hand and broke a glass sheet with the other. What added to the intensity of the stunt was the fact that Paras achieved this feat without the use of any safety harness.

Paras playfully captioned the instagram post, ‘The bus was hanging on a crane through a cliff, I decided to do it without a harness, and yes that was a real glass sheet. Damn, did I do it before Tom Cruise could try this stunt?’

Paras Kalnawat’s rise to stardom

Paras Kalnawat rose to fame with his role as Samar in the widely acclaimed show Anupamaa. Despite its success, the actor decided to leave the show to explore new opportunities. His association with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 further endeared him to his fans. He showcased his versatility and exceptional dancing skills.

Following his stint on JDJ 10, Paras joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya and quickly became an integral part of the show's success. His portrayal of Rajveer has garnered appreciation from both fans and critics alike.