Paras Kalnawat Reveals Anupama Co-star Rupali Ganguly Didn't Contact Him After His Exit

TV actor Paras Kalnawat has been garnering praises from all corners for his stellar performance in the top-rated show Anupama. While the actor’s fan following has been increasing by leaps and bounds, it came out as a shock to the fans when they learnt about the actor’s exit from the show. While there have been numerous speculations about why the actor ended his contract in the show, Paras Kalnawat recently made some shocking revelations about the same and how there were some of his co-stars who did not even contact him after his exit.

Paras Kalnawat reacts to his exit from the show Anupama

During a recent chat with India Forums, Paras Kalnawat reflected on his exit from the popular TV show Anupama and revealed how there was politics on the sets. He even talked about how he was among the cast members who garnered a massive fan following while working on the show and stated that he was the fastest to reach one million followers on Instagram. Stating further, he mentioned how the attitude of people around him gradually changed after he achieved this milestone.

Moreover, Paras Kalnawat also revealed how the makers even reduced his scenes while alleging that it was because of one cast member. The actor even reflected on his contract breach after signing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and mentioned that he wanted to do both shows together. He even claimed that the makers of the show ended his contract without even giving him a chance to explain his side of the story. Paras later mentioned that soon after the news about his contract termination surfaced online, only a few of his co-stars, excluding Rupali Ganguly, contacted him.

Earlier, the makers of the show terminated Paras Kalnawat’s contract with immediate effect after Paras signed a contract with a rival channel 'without any prior intimation'. As per a statement released by the production house, makers confirmed the news and stated, "Producer Rajan Shahi, who produces Anupama on Star Plus, has taken a stand to terminate the contract of actor Paras Kalnawat who played Samar in the show on account of breach of contract for signing up a show on another channel without any prior intimation. Directors Kut and Rajan Shahi has always been accommodating to actors and never stop any actor's growth. Even in the case of Paras, in the past, adjustments were made to accommodate the opportunities he used to get and take up, but with the consent of the production house.”

Image: Instagram/@paras_kalnawat