Paras Kalnawat Reveals Leaving 'Anupama' Was Not Tough For Him; 'This Is What I Chose....'

Actor Paras Kalnawat has managed to grab the headlines post his exit from the highest-rated television show Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Kalnawat became a household name after essaying the role of Samar Shah in the much-loved sitcom. While the actor is currently gearing up to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras, recently, spilt beans on whether it was hard for him to leave Anupama.

Paras Kalnawat reveals quitting Anupama was not that hard for him

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, when Paras was asked whether it was hard for him to leave Anupama, the actor revealed that it was not that tough for him as 'this is what he chose for himself.' Paras stated:

"Not exactly, because this is what I chose for myself. I believe whatever happens, happens for something great in life and I am just looking forward to this beautiful journey. I’ll get to learn a lot on this journey, and I’ll get to experience a lot of new stuff because this is something very new for me."

Moreover, the dance reality shows contestant also stated that he is in touch with some of his Anupama co-stars. Further revealing what motivated him to participate in the upcoming show, Paras said, "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is coming after five years. This is the biggest dance reality show so that’s what motivated me to be a part of the show because I have been watching it since childhood and I have always imagined myself being on the stage."

Anupama makers reveal Paras Kalnawat will not be a part of the show

Earlier, Anupama's production house accused Paras of 'breach of contract' after he signed a contract with a rival channel 'without any prior intimation'. As per a statement released by the production house, makers confirmed the news and stated, "Producer Rajan Shahi, who produces Anupama on Star Plus, has taken a stand to terminate the contract of actor Paras Kalnawat who played Samar in the show on account of breach of contract for signing up a show on another channel without any prior intimation. Directors Kut and Rajan Shahi has always been accommodating to actors and never stop any actor's growth. Even in the case of Paras, in the past, adjustments were made to accommodate the opportunities he used to get and take up, but with the consent of the production house.”

Image: Instagram/@paras_kalnawat