Paras Kalnawat Shares Peek Into 'in-between Shots' With Kinju Bhabhi On 'Anupamaa' Sets

On March 16, 2021, Anupamaa’s Samarth, aka Paras Kalnawat took to his official Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets, featuring himself and his co-actor, Nidhi Shah. In the candid picture, the duo can be seen looking away from the camera as they engaged in a fun conversation on the sets of their daily soap, Anupamaa. In the caption, Paras informed his fans and followers about the candid moments with ‘Kinju Bhabhi’ in-between shots. He also wrote that Samar and Kinju Bhabhi ‘will always be there for Anupamaa’.

Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat drops BTS pic with Nidhi Shah

In the picture, Paras can be seen sporting a pink coloured t-shirt and held his script in his hand. Nidhi donned a black top and light grey coloured blazer. She went for minimal makeup and kept her medium-length straight hair open. She held a cup in her hand as she flashed her bright smiles. As for the caption, Paras penned, “Some Candid Moments With Kinju Bhabhi In Between Shots! Samar And Kinju Bhabhi Will Always Be There For Anupama. Hope You're Loving All The Samar And Kinju Bhabhi Scenes In Anupama! @nidz_20”.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “So cute” with several red hearts and heart-eyed face emojis. Another one wrote, “Loving much u both and fan of kinju bhabi ur roles are awesome just loved it” with a fire emoticon. A netizen commented, “Yes ur whole team is so cute and they all are wonderful toooo you guys really makes our day special”. Another one wrote, “ Picture perfect” with several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Paras Kalnawat is an active Instagram user as he constantly treats his fans and followers with snippets from his sets with Anupamaa's cast members. On March 16, 2021, he shared yet another video from his scenes in Anupamaa. In the video, he can be seen clapping hands and singing the tunes of the song, Shankara Re Shankara. He captioned the post as, “Shankara Re Shankara. Hope you’re loving all the Anupamaa's episodes! If YES leave a comment in the comment section below. Will be checking all your comments”.

Image Source: Paras Kalnawat's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.