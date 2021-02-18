Paras Kalnawat Shares Throwback Picture With Co-star Anagha, Asks Fans 'missing Sanan?'

Paras Kalnawat, who currently plays the role of Samar Shah in the serial Anupamaa, tested positive for coronavirus a few days back and has now quarantined himself. The cast members also underwent COVID-19 test after he tested positive. Fans are missing his character on the show and want him to come back.

Paras took to his Instagram to surprise his fans with a picture of him along with his co-star Anagha Bhosale who plays the role of Nandini, Samar's love interest. In the caption, he asked his fans if they are missing them. The caption reads, "Missing #SANAN ?" He also added a few hashtags, "#ParasKalnawat #SaNan #Anupama #SamarWillBeBack".

Fans have filled the comment section with 'Get well soon' and 'Come back soon'. Some of the fans have also commented that they are missing him and some have just left crying emoticon. Check out Paras Kalnawat's Instagram post.

Missing #SANAN?

(Image credit: Paras Kalnawat's Instagram post)

Earlier, Paras uploaded a video on Instagram where he was seen lip-syncing to Udit Narayan's song 'Main Yahaan Hoon'. He is seen wearing a dark blue shirt with white dots. In the caption, he again asked his fans if they are missing him. He also added the hashtag #Recoverymode, which means that he is currently taking care of his health. Anupamaa's lead actor Rupali Ganguly left a comment on the post where she mentioned that she is missing him. Check out the video:

(Image credit: Paras Kalnawat's Instagram post)

Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa

Anupamaa started airing on Star Plus on July 13, 2020. The story revolves around Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, who is a devoted housewife, mother and daughter-in-law. She takes care of everyone and ignores her own need. Paras Kalnawat plays the role of Samar, who is the son of Vanraj and Anupamaa. He has two siblings - Paritosh and Pakhi. His character has a loving nature who always supports his mother. At difficult times, he has proven that he will stand by his mother, no matter what happens.

