Paras Kalnawat Talks About Quitting Anupamaa, Reveals 80% Of The Cast Would Want To Exit

Paras Kalnawat, who played the role of Samar in Anupamaa, recently took to his Instagram handle to reveal the reason behind his leaving the show. The actor conducted a few Q&A sessions on his social media wherein a fan asked him why did he leave the Ruapli Ganguly starrer show Anupamaa. Paras was quick to respond and explain to the fan why he chose to leave the daily soap.

He penned, "I would always be thankful to the makers for giving me such a great show. But yaaron kahin pe pohonchne ke liye kahin se nikalna zaroori hota hai and I believe I am at a much better and peaceful place. Honestly speaking, 80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ki taaqat har kisi mein nahi hoti" followed by an emoji. Check his response below:

Paras Kalnawat makes shocking claim about Anupamaa cast

In the same Ask Me Anything session, Paras Kalnawat revealed that almost 80 percent of the Anupamaa cast want to leave the show. This claim shocked the fans following the show daily. Reportedly, Paras left the show midway to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Also, he is currently busy with his show Kundali Bhagya, wherein he is playing the role of Rajveer.

Paras Kalnawat's sweet note for his mother

Paras Kalnawat penned a sweet note for his mother on his social media handle. He wrote, "Nobody ever can be as important as you are for me Maa. Not only on this special day but you deserve to be treated with all the love and care all 365 days of the Year. Not too vocal about what I feel but you know I love you more than anything. Happy Mothers Day Maa and Happy Mothers Day to all the Mothers out there." Check the post below:

Paras Kalnawat began his career as a model back in 2016. He made his television debut back in 2017. He is well-known for his show Meri Durga, Anupamaa, and Ishq Aaj Kal.