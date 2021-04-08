Paras Kalnawat Welcomes Brother Karan Kundra As Ranveer In DKP’s ‘YRKHH’; Shares Pics

Actor Karan Kundrra is all set to play the role of Ranveer in Star Plus' ongoing show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Directors Kut Production's official social media handle already shared glimpses of his character on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat, who is friends with Karan, shared a series of pics on April 8 and welcomed the latter to the DKP family. He wrote, "KARAN BHAI. Welcoming my elder brother Karan Kundrra to the DKP family as Ranveer in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

Do watch him on Star Plus at 9.30 pm."

Paras Kalnawat's Instagram post was flooded with comments as fans rushed to express excitement about Kundrra's character. Meanwhile, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor also shared a BTS video and gave a sneak peek into his segments in the upcoming episodes of YRKHH. Sharing the same, he penned, "When director Romesh Kalra says: chal entry kar". In the clip, Karan jumped over the wall and made an entry.

Paras welcomes Karan to the DKP family

In Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Karan as Ranveer will create a mess in Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Sirat’s (Shivangi Joshi) lives. While Sirat is all set to get married to Kartik for the sake of his son Kairav, Ranveer’s entry will bring a twist to the tale. A report in SpotboyE mentioned that Ranveer is Sirat’s ex-boyfriend and that he had left the latter with a bad past. It is all because of Ranveer that Sirat couldn’t trust Kartik. And now, his changed behaviour will once again trigger Sirat's decisions. The DKP team asked, "Kartik aur sirat ki zindagi mein kounsa toofan lekar aayega Ranveer?" (Which storm is Ranveer going to bring in Kartik and Sirat's life?). Replying to the post, a user assumed, "Oh God, all this is Rhea and Manish's plan."

Meanwhile, Paras Kalnawat is back to the sets of the show, Anupamaa after a break of few days. The actor had halted his segments as his father, Bhushan Kalnawat, passed away on March 28. The other members of the show like Rupali Ganguly and Aashish Mehrotra will also not be seen in the upcoming episodes as the duo has tested positive for Covid-19.