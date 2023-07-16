Parents-to-be Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya Celebrate 2 Years Of Marriage In Goa

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Sunday. Earlier in May, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby. Rahul and Disha are currently vacationing in Goa for their babymoon, as well as, for the celebration of their wedding anniversary.

2 things you need to know

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya made their relationship official on a television reality show.

They dated for a few months before tying the knot on July 16 in 2021.

Disha Parmar penned a sweet note for her husband Rahul Vaidya

Commemorating 2 years of their marriage, Disha penned a heartfelt note for her husband Rahul on her Instagram handle. Her caption read, “Happy 2 my baby. Soon going to be 3. Love you toooooo much!” The photo featured the couple sitting on stairs as they posed for the camera.

(Disha Parmar shared a cute photo with her husband Rahul Vaidya | Image: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

Rahul also shared a glimpse of their trip on his social media handle. In one of the videos, the couple is seen enjoying their lunch date. In another video, Disha can be seen dancing while holding a firecracker pencil. Her singer-husband is seen cheering and clapping for her. The caption read, "2 years with you..."

Disha Parma-Rahul Vaidya's relationship timeline

Their love story began after Rahul proposed to Disha on a reality show. When the actress entered the show during the family week, she accepted his proposal. After the singer came outside the show, he made his relationship official with Disha. They dated for a few months before tying the knot on July 16 in 2021. They exchanged wedding vows in a lavish ceremony. After almost two years of marriage, they announced their pregnancy in May this year.

On the work front, Disha Parmar is currently starring in the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain with Nakuul Mehta. Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand, has participated in several reality shows. He is a playback singer by profession.