Paresh Ganatra Turns A Year Older; On His B'day Take A Look At 5 Of His Iconic TV Shows

Paresh Ganatra is a popular face in the television industry. The actor has entertained us with his comedy roles in various Bollywood movies like No Entry, Welcome, Rowdy Rathore and many more. The comedian was also a part of television comedy shows including Comedy Nights with Kapil and Comedy Circus.

Paresh Ganatra's Birthday

The actor celebrated his 56th birthday today. Born and brought up in Mumbai, the actor started his career as a Gujrati Theatre artist before venturing into Bollywood with his debut film Mann starring Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala in 1999. To celebrate Paresh Ganatra's birthday, let's take a look at 5 of his most popular TV shows.

Paresh Ganatra's TV Shows

1 Baa Bahoo aur Baby

Paresh is best known for his role as Praveen Thakkar in the super hit comedy show Baa Bahoo aur Baby which aired on Starplus from 2005 to 2010. The story revolved around a Gujarati family - The Thakkars who lived in Vile Parle East, Mumbai. Praveen Thakkar was one of the six sons of Godavari Thakkar, the head of the family. Paresh's portrayal as Praveen, a stingy saree businessman was loved by the audience. The show was brought back for a second season due to popular demand after the huge success it received for its first season.

2 Chidiya Ghar

Paresh's role as Ghotak Narayan in Chidiya Ghar always managed to leave the viewers in splits. The Sony Sab show was based on the story of a family household which had character names of animals as every individual in the family resembled certain traits of that particular animal. The colony the family lived in was called Chidiya Ghar which translates to the zoo in English. The show ended in 2017.

3 Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family

One of the most popular shows on Imagine TV, Jasuben Jayantilaal ki Joint Family is a story about a joint family and the problems they go through but in a hilarious way. The events are showed in a light-hearted manner with Paresh playing the role of Purushottam Thakkar, a halwai who owns a jalebi - ghatia snack shop and is a tenant in the Joshi family household. Paresh's impeccable performance as a short-tempered tenant who always argues with his landlord will definitely crack you up.

4 Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka

Again revolving around the problems and difficulties faced in a joint family, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka is a story about the Nanavati house. Purushottam Nanavati is a Gujrati businessman and the head of the family who has 4 sons. Paresh Ganatra got recognition as an actor after he played a supporting role in this television serial. Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka was one of the most popular daily soap on Sony tv back in 2002 and was one of the first TV serials that ran for more than 1000 episodes.

5 Scam 1992

Paresh Ganatra was a part of one of the most popular and successful web series of 2020, Scam 1992. He played the character Maheshwari in the Harshad Mehta series. Paresh Ganatra's performance as an investor who played dirty in the stock market with good friend Harshad Mehta and Manu Manek but did not get accused of any scam has definitely left a mark on the audience's screen.

