Paris Hilton To Star In Netflix's 'Cooking With Paris'; Actor 'excited' To Return To TV

Paris Hilton is all set for her return to television after she appeared in the TV show, The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation along with a short film named Sorry or What Could Have Been. She made this announcement for all her fans through social media stating how this time she will be seen in a cooking series called, Cooking With Paris. She even urged her fans to comment on the names of dishes that they wanted her to try on the show.

Paris Hilton feels 'excited' for his return to television

Paris Hilton recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a blissful piece of news with all her fans online. She added a poster of her upcoming cooking show in which she can be seen posing in a stunning attire with a tagline, ‘Cooking With Paris: Simple recipes from the kitchen of Paris Hilton’. The poster also flashed the release date of the show stating that it will go on-air on August 4 on Netflix.

In the caption, she expressed her delight for her upcoming project and wrote, “I’m so excited!! Next month I’m returning to television, and this time I’ll be taking over the kitchen!. My new show Cooking With Paris premieres on August 4th, only on Netflix.” She further made her fans curious by asking them to stay tuned for further announcements and even urged them to comment on the dishes’ names that they wanted her to make on the show. Paris Hilton also added several food items symbols in the caption with hashtags ‘That’s hot’ and ‘Chef Paris’.

Numerous fans and celebrity artists took to Paris Hilton’s Instagram post and expressed their delight for her returning to television. One of the fans stated how the ‘queen of tv shows’ was finally coming back to the throne while another one stated how they couldn’t wait further to watch her series. Even many celebrity artists such as Tina Leung, Thai Nguyen, Alex Israel, Daniel Preda and others took to Paris Hilton’s Instagram post and dropped in cute compliments and best wishes for her upcoming series. Some of them also offered to let them cook with her on the show while others mentioned how it was a ‘hot’ piece of news. Take a look at some of the reactions to Paris Hilton’s Instagram.

IMAGE: AP

