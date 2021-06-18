Parth Samthaan Advises Fans To Get Over 'past', Says 'there Will Always Be A Tomorrow'

Television actor Parth Samthaan is making the most of his time as he is currently vacationing in the United States. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has been giving his fans and followers a sneak peek into his vacay by sharing pictures and videos on his Instagram. Recently, he shared a series of his pictures from New York and wrote a positive quote in the caption wherein he asked his fans to ‘spread love’.

Parth Samthaan's photos from his vacation

In the pictures, Parth was wearing a light orange coloured teeshirt and a pair of ripped Bermuda shorts. For one of the photos, he posed for the camera by tucking his hands into his pockets. He also wrote a motivating caption for the post wherein he reminded his fans to ‘just smile’ and look forward to tomorrow. His caption read, “Just Smile😇 whatever happened …was your past …always remember, there will and always be a tomorrow.” He also used the hashtags ‘#spreadlove’ and ‘spreadhappiness’.

As soon as Path Samthaan’s latest post was shared, his fans and followers rushed in to comment on it and express their love for him. One of them commented by writing ‘Cute ladka’ while another asked him whether jokingly asked him if he ‘turned 18 years old’. Several of his fans also asked Parth to take care of himself. See their reactions and comments below.

A look into Parth Samthaan's Instagram

The 30-year-old actor recently shared a video of him getting ready to bungee jump. In the video that he shared, he was next in line to make the deep jump. A girl was already strapped up with the necessary harnesses and precautions as she jumped as well. In the caption of the pots, he wrote, “So who’s up for this ride with me?” As soon as he shared the post, his fans and followers rushed in to express their excitement for this adventure sport. One of his fans wrote, ‘So scary 😳 but I don't mind if u are beside me’ while another wrote, ‘Hahahha... whoever goes with you, don't forget to update us.’ See the post below.

On the work front:

Parth was loved by the audience in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He was last seen in the Alt Balaji gangster drama Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. Parth played the role of a gangster called Nawab. The series is set against the backdrop of the '80s-'90s era in Mumbai.

Image: PARTH SAMTHAAN'S INSTAGRAM

