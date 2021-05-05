Parth Samthaan Binge-watches 'Mortal Kombat' At Home During Lockdown, Shares Glimpse

Parth Samthaan, who is basking in the success of his recently released web series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, has been actively sharing glimpses of his indoor activities during the lockdown. He took to Instagram on Tuesday night and posted a picture of the movie he binge-watched at home. Parth's "movie time" included watching the film Mortal Kombat, helmed by Simon McQuoid. He ended the caption with clapper and popcorn emojis. Apart from this, he also gave a sneak peek into his morning routine. Parth hit the gym on Wednesday morning and wrote that there's "no stopping".

Parth adds Mortal Kombat to his late-night binge

About Parth Samthaan's latest project

Parth Samthaan often keeps sharing glimpses of his outdoor and indoor workout. For his recent web series, the actor went through vigorous training to fit into the skin of his character, Nawab, a gangster. Parth essayed the role of a don for the first time in his career. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Samthaan spoke about being very shy in his school days and also talked about how he was sidelined and was always left for the last due to his weight.

The actor stated that he lost 32 kgs in four months, which was a huge achievement for him. He took it seriously and became very finicky, which also led him to counting his calories when he drank a glass of water, said Parth, as he mentioned that his journey wasn't easy. Last year, Parth had posted a collage that featured his and before and after photos. He had revealed that there was a "short and filmy coincidence behind this transformation just like Hrithik Roshan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham". "Nothing is impossible", he wrote in the caption.

It was in July 2020, when Ekta Kapoor had announced that the filming of Parth Samthaan's digital debut project, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu had begun. However, it was then put on hold due to the pandemic. Directed by Siddhartha Luther and written by Suparn S Varma, the series released on ZEE5 on April 19 and received positive reviews from fans. Earlier, Parth was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, alongside Erica Fernandes, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Aamna Sharif.

