Parth Samthaan Counts Calories As He Devours Cakes And Snacks, Says 'who Cares'

Actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram on Sunday night and posted a series of pictures that gave a sneak peek into his cheat meal. Firstly, the Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu actor shared glimpses of his "heaven", The Cheesecake Factory. He wrote, "And here comes my heaven." After this, he shared a photo of the cakes and pastries and quipped, "You see food, I see calories" and comforted himself by saying, "Who cares". Samthaan then relished some pizzas and pancakes and completed his meal with a beverage. Overall, the actor had a calories-filled meal, keeping aside his daily routine.

Parth counts calories as he enjoys a cheat meal

Soon after sharing the pics of his meal, the actor shared glimpses of himself from the gym. Parth made sure he hit the gym in the morning. Parth, who donned a neon green hoodie, went on to flaunt his pumped shoulders. He wrote that he's striving for perfection and mentioned that it was day-273648 of his "no-stopping" lifetime fitness canton. Earlier, during the promotions of his new show, Parth had opened up about being side-lined due to his weight in the past.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Samthaan had spoken about being very shy in his school days and had mentioned that he was always left for the last due to his weight. The actor had also said he lost 32 kgs in four months, which was a huge achievement for him. Last year, Parth had posted a collage that featured his and before and after photos. He had penned a lengthy note and had talked about his transformation.

On the work front, Parth was last seen in the web show, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, alongside Patralekhaa, Ankit Gupta, Arslan Goni, Ganesh Yadav, Yuvika Sharma, among others. In his recent post, he teased fans about the new season of his show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaaan. Voot had put up an Instagram story with Parth's character, Manik. The actor re-posted the same and asked fans if they were ready for season 4. Meanwhile, he was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, alongside, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Aamna Sharif.

(IMAGE: PARTH SAMTHAAN'S INSTAGRAM)

