Parth Samthaan Does A ‘Bahubali’ Act In The USA, Fans Say 'took My Heart'

Parth Samthaan took to Instagram on Sunday to share a portrait of himself while standing in front of the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. Parth, decked up in a white tee and white denim, looked towards the other end and smiled for the camera. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Still wondering why am I posing like a Bahubali in front of the Capitol", as he gave a sneak peek of his "boys day out" in Washington.

As soon as Parth Samthaan's latest post was up, fans rushed to drop comments. A user wrote, "Modern Bahubali", whereas another amazed fan penned, "Took my heart." Many simply flooded the comments section with several hearts and awestruck emojis.

Parth does a ‘Bahubali’ act in the USA

Parth had recently also gone live to speak about his upcoming ventures, his holiday and his quarantine. While many fans had expressed excitement about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4, the actor had cleared the air about his stint in the show. He had said that he is all set for a new season but he isn't the right person to be approached for this. He had urged his fans to speak to the channel, the writers, creative directors, and people associated with the show.

Speaking about the success of the show, Parth had revealed that a lot of viewers have watched his drama in the US. He had added, "I’m sure that smile comes whenever you hear the word. It’s very crazy, I met a lot of people in the US also who’ve always watched the show and a lot of girls, women and people have watched it and have appreciated my work. I feel very nice and it’s something to be proud of. I really like it when people have watched something I’ve done a couple of years back. It’s a part of me."

On the work front, Parth will be seen in a new web show for which he's waiting to resume the shoot. However, he's not yet revealed any details about the same. He made his OTT debut this year with Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, alongside Patralekhaa.

IMAGE: PARTH SAMTHAAN'S INSTAGRAM

