Parth Samthaan Feels Satisfied As He Has 'everything' He Needs For Breakfast

Parth Samthaan recently took to his Instagram story to share a video of his breakfast. In the video, he recorded his dining table which was filled with breakfast cereals, dry fruits, crunchies and a sandwich. While sharing the video, he wrote "When you have everything you need for breakfast" with two heart-eye emoticons. Check it out.

Parth Samthaan is satisfied with his breakfast

(Image Courtesy: Parth Samthaan's Instagram story)

Earlier, the actor shared a reel where he is seen getting vaccinated. In the video, the actor is wearing a black tank shirt with grey sweatpants as he sits in the vaccination booth. He is also seen wearing a mask and the background of the video has the song Green by Michael Gumpinger. In the caption, he wrote about how as a country, we need to unite and get vaccinated. It reads, "It’s time to implement the awareness , it’s time to unite and get back our country the way it was by protecting ourselves and our loved ones #ɢᴇᴛᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ #stayhealthy #staysafe This phase shall pass soon". The video has over 1 million views. Check it out.

Other than this, Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram handle to share a mirror selfie. He was seen wearing a black tank t-shirt while he has self-isolated himself amidst the pandemic. The actor wrote that he has not used any filters on the photo neither has he applied makeup on his face. However, he added that his phone cover needed makeup as it had almost broken. The caption reads, "No filter/makeup selfie but yes my phone cover needs some make up". Check it out.

Parth Samthaan on the work front

The actor made his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The series was released on April 19 and is available to watch on Zee5. Earlier, in July 2020, the series was announced but due to the pandemic, the filming was kept on hold for a long time. It is directed by Siddhartha Luther and written by Suparn S Varma. Other than this, the actor has worked in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, alongside Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee and Aamna Sharif.

IMAGE: Parth Samthaan's Instagram

