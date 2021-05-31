Parth Samthaan Gets His Second Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says 'mere Do Anmol Shots Ho Gaye'

Actor Parth Samthaan took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and got fully vaccinated. He shared two photos from the vaccination centre while taking his jab and wrote, "Mere do Anmol shots ho gaye poore," (My two precious shots are done. It was on May 5 when the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor had posted a video while taking his first dose and had revealed that “It’s time to implement the awareness, it’s time to unite and get back our country the way it was by protecting ourselves and our loved ones.” He had urged his fans to get vaccinated to stay healthy and safe. “This phase shall pass soon,” he had penned.

Parth gets fully vaccinated

Parth escaped to Texas a week back and since then, he has been sharing glimpses of his travel diaries. He had also posted a picture from Sheraton Austin Georgetown Hotel & Conference Center in a semi-formal sherwani and had penned that "Desi" in "Videsh" will always stand out. Looked like the actor had travelled all the way to attend his friend's wedding. From enjoying nature's beauty to relishing scrumptious meal, he has been giving a sneak peek into his holiday. Parth also has been hitting the gym on a regular basis. He had a thorough meal at IHOP and called it his "perfect Sunday breakfast" as he devoured 2847593 calories.

On the work front, Parth featured in a music album titled Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham, by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The emotional song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar; also features Khushali Kumar in the lead. The lyrics of the song are penned by Javed Akhtar and Rashmi Virag and the composition is of Rajesh Roshan. Helmed by Mohan S Vairaag and music by Manan Bhardwaj, the video garnered massive love from viewers as it has surpassed 81M views and is still counting. Fans were delighted to see him in a music track after his role in Ekta Kapoor's KZK. This year, he made his digital debut with Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, alongside Patralekhaa. The ZEE5 show also garnered rave reviews.

IMAGE: PARTH SAMTHAAN'S INSTAGRAM

