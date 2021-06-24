Parth Samthaan Gets 'Switzerland Feels In Michigan', Love-struck Fans Are All Hearts

Parth Samthaan jetted off to the United States a month ago and since then has been sharing many glimpses from his vacay. He recently visited Detroit, Michigan and mentioned that he got Switzerland feels in Michigan. Not only this, but he added "Simran" in his caption, presumably referring to a popular movie character. He went on to call it a "not so candid" picture of himself as he dropped smiley emojis.

As soon as Parth Samthaan's latest post was up, his fans rushed to drop comments. A user wrote, "Omg, so hot," whereas another fan wrote, "Marry me, Raj, I am your Simran." Many simply flooded the comments section with hearts and love. Parth's photos have been receiving much love.

Parth Samthaan visited Times Square, New York City, and shared a picture of himself from 2018 and 2021. He recalled his three years journey with an emotional note. He mentioned that a lot happened in these years, starting with his stint in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In it, he played the role of Anurag Basu which garnered massive love from fans.

He also added that he then brought his own house and then also lost his father. Parth mentioned that after all of this, not only he but a lot of others contracted COVID-19. He penned, "Life had several challenges in these three years, and all I did was I kept going, kept pushing. Yes, it wasn’t a smooth ride, a roller coaster in fact, but that’s how life will always be, Unpredictable."

The Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu star said that the journey will continue and that he's very thankful for the people and the memories.

Amid his holiday, Parth is also enjoying making reels on Instagram. He often drops videos and gives away fashion tips. Time and again, he hits the gym and says that working out regularly to stay fit and in shape is not an easy task but there's no stopping for him.

Parth won many hearts with his role in the 2021 web show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. It also marked his debut in the OTT space. In a live session, he had revealed that he has another series lined up.

