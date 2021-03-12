Parth Samthaan Had A 'killer Time' On His Birthday With Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani & Others

Parth Samthaan of the Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 fame turned a year older yesterday. The actor celebrated his 30th birthday on March 11 and celebrated his special day with his co-stars and celeb friends Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand and many others.

Parth Samthaan's birthday party

The actor seemed to have a blast going by the videos and pictures of the actor's birthday party posted all over social media. Parth took to his social media to thank all his fans and followers for their birthday wishes and promised that he will be uploading more pictures from his birthday bash soon. In the picture, Parth is standing in front of his two-tiered birthday cake with his eyes closed making a wish before blowing out the candles. The picture was clicked by Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 co-star and friend Aamna Sharif.

Ever since Parth Samthaan posted the picture, his fans have been continuously pouring birthday wishes and sharing their love for the actor by dropping a ton of heart and fire emojis. One user commented, "you are looking so pyaara" while another wrote, "may all your wishes come true."

Parth Samthaan and friends have a gala time on actor's birthday

The actors Instagram stories are filled with pictures and videos from last night's party. Hina Khan who played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 also made an appearance at the party with beau Rocky Jaiswal. Photos and videos of Parth cutting the birthday cake and dancing with his friends are all over social media. Take a look at some of Parth Samthaan's photos from his birthday bash below:

Prior to his birthday, the actor requested his fans to not send him gifts or cakes and instead donate them to the poor children who actually need them. Heeding to his wish, a few fans of the actor from Bangladesh celebrated his birthday with the kids there. Parth had taken to his Instagram stories to thanks his fans.

Parth Samthaan's acting projects

Parth Samthaan came into the limelight with the MTV show, Kaisi Yeh Yaarian that also starred Niti Taylor. He was last seen in the reboot of Star Plus's show titled Kasautti Zindagi Kay 2 as the show's lead Anurag Basu. Along with Parth, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 cast includes Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel. The show wrapped up its last episode in October 2020. Parth is currently taking a break from television shows and is focusing more on web series.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.