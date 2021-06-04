Parth Samthaan Lands A 'big Web Show', Spills The Beans On The Upcoming Project

Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to announce that he is currently working on a new web show. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor was doing an Instagram live chat session with his fans when he revealed that he has begun working for his upcoming show. The fans of the actor, who haven’t seen their favourite star on the TV screen for a while, showered support and love in the comments section.

Parth Samthaan's next is a “big” show

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star did an Instagram live session with his followers and answered their questions. The topics of discussion ranged from the ongoing pandemic to the value of women in society. During the live, he was quizzed by fans about his upcoming projects. The actor revealed that he was set to start shooting for a web show in April, but it was postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Parth Samthaan revealed that the show is big and said that he is waiting so as to shoot in a controlled and safe environment. The actor said that the show which will be shot later this year and will come out on a popular web platform. The actor is currently in Texas, USA. The actor is keeping himself engaged with his fans by sharing pictures from his ongoing trip on Instagram.

On the work front, Parth had featured in a music album titled Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham, by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, that released earlier this year. Written by Javed Akhtar and Rashmi Virag and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, the music video also featured Khushali Kumar in the lead. He also made his digital debut this year with his role in the crime-themed series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, on ZEE5. Just like most other Parth Samthaan's shows, this too received mixed reviews.

Parth got fully vaccinated

Actor Parth Samthaan, who escaped to Texas by mid-May, got his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine there. The actor shared photos from the vaccination centre while taking his jab and wrote, "Mere do Anmol shots ho gaye poore," which roughly translates to “My two precious shots are done.” Parth Samthaan's Instagram post urged fans to get vaccinated to stay healthy and safe. “This phase shall pass soon,” he had penned after taking his first dose of vaccine.

IMAGE: PARTH SAMTHAAN'S INSTAGRAM

