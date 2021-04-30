Parth Samthaan On Losing 32kgs In 4months: 'Would Feel Offended, Girls Never Looked At Me'

Parth Samthaan, who is basking in the success of his recently released web series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, alongside Patralekhaaâ€‹, Arslan Goniâ€‹, Ankit Guptaâ€‹, Ganesh Yadav, and others, opened up about how he weighed 110 kgs earlier and how it became the reason for him being sidelined. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Samthaan spoke about being very shy in his school days and also talked about his keen interest in sports. Know more about why Parth lost weight.

Parth on why he lost weight

However, the actor mentioned that he was the last to be picked in the sports as his weight became a barrier. He continued that many also took him for granted and that girls didn’t even come near him. More so, he could not even talk to girls because of his shyness, said Parth. Not only this but the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor also remarked that he was more interested in sports but due to his weight, he was sidelined and was always left for the last.

Speaking about his weight loss transformation, he further stated that he lost 32 kgs in four months, which was a huge achievement for him. He took it seriously and became very finicky, which also led him to count his calories when he drank a glass of water, asserted Parth. He mentioned that his journey wasn't easy.

Meanwhile, the trailers of Parth Samthaan's latest show, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, garnered a lot of attention on the internet as he played the character of a gangster for the first time in his career. Earlier, he was seen playing the roles of a charming young lover boy in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is directed by Siddhartha Luther and written by Suparn S Varma.