Parth Samthaan's Photos In Stylish Suits That You Must Check Out; See Here

Parth Samthaan is already famous for his role as Anurag Basu in the television series Kasauti Zindagi Kay. He often makes headlines for his distinctive style. The actor is also greatly appreciated by fans for his unique and appealing fashion sense. Samthaan is not only popular for KZK but also for giving major fashion goals to the fans.

Let’s take a look at the Parth Samthaan’s photos where he is dressed in blazers. These can also inspire you to step up your blazer game.

In this look, the actor can be seen in a red tuxedo. The suit's cut and the lapel makes him look spot on. Check out more photos from Parth Samthaan's Instagram that will inspire you.

This photo is from Mussoorie, Dehradun. The actor is wearing a burgundy blazer. His slick back hairstyle also makes him look sharp.

This photoshoot is from 2015 from the Yaariyan days. Parth is dressed up in a formal suit. He looks clean as well as stylish in this one.

In this look, the actor looks sharp and smooth as he is donning a classic black tuxedo. Samthaan always notices the details and makes it look perfect. The actor has often inspired his fans to step up their fashion game.

The actor's preppy style makes him look sleek and modernly stylish. He is donning a classic grey suit. He looks sharp and handsome.

