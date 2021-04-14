Parth Samthaan Poses As 'Hero' With Moustache, Reminds Fans Of Main Hero Boll Raha Hu

As Parth Samthaan has been eagerly waiting for the release of his web series, he recently dropped a glimpse of his look from the show in which he shared a selfie of himself while prepping up for the shoot. He also reminded all his fans and followers about the release date of his upcoming web series, Main Hero Boll Raha Hun.

Parth Samthaan’s countdown to the release of Main Hero Boll Raha Hun

Actor Parth Samthaan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared the new moustache look of himself. In the black and white photo he shared, he can be seen with a wide moustache clicking a selfie of himself as the stylist gets his hair done. He can be seen wearing a jacket with a tee inside.

In the caption, he stated, “Aa Raha hoon” which meant how he was arriving on April 20, 2021, with his new web series, Main Hero Boll Raha Hun and added a smiling emoji with sunglasses next to it. He further added the count down to the release of his web series and stated how it had only 6 days to go.

Many of the fans took to Parth Samthaan’s Instagram post and praised him for how they were in love with his new look. Many of the fans also stated how they were super excited for Parth Samthaan’s latest web series and added how they couldn’t wait for more to watch him on screen. Some of the fans also complimented the actor by calling him a cutie pie while others dropped in heart and fire symbols to express how loveable and hot he looked in his photo. Take a look at some of Parth Samthaan’s latest photo on Instagram and see how the fans reacted to his new moustache look.

Parth Samthaan recently added yet another post to depict his excitement for the release of his new web series, Main Hero Boll Raha Hun. In the post, he added a glimpse of his character, Nawab from his series who can be seen lighting a cigarette with an intense beard and moustache look. In the caption, he also added dialogue from his character, Nawab that stated how it was not about where one was born but was about where will they be.

Image Source- Parth Samthaan's Instagram

