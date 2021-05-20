Parth Samthaan Posts Throwback Pic Flaunting 6-pack Abs, Fans Recall ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’

Parth Samthaan on Thursday afternoon shared an old throwback pic from one of his photoshoots. In the photo, the Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu actor flaunted his 6-pack abs as she opted to go shirtless. Along with this, he penned an amusing caption which read, "This throwback picture was brought to you by a lot of hard work, focus, dedication and Jockey."

As soon as Parth Samthaan's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments. While some recalled his stint in the show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, alongside Niti Taylor and Charlie Chauhan, many went on to drop hearts. A user wrote, "Old is fire," whereas another fan penned, "From where to where."

Parth shares an old pic while flaunting his abs

This isn't the first time when the actor posted a picture flaunting his physique. Earlier, the actor shared yet another mirror selfie and flaunted his pumped arms. He wrote that he's striving for perfection and mentioned that it was day-273648 of his "no-stopping" lifetime fitness canton. Earlier, during the promotions of his show, Parth had opened up about being side-lined due to his weight in the past. It was last year when the actor had detailed his transformation journey through a lengthy note.

At first, he had given a glimpse of how he looked earlier, and how he looks now. He had also revealed that there was a short and filmy coincidence behind this transformation, just like Hrithik Roshan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Parth had remarked that nothing’s impossible and that he had pushed himself to get the physique he had desired.

Interestingly, it was just a few days back when Samthaan had sent fans into a tizzy after he reposted a picture shared by Voot. The social media page had posted a picture of Manik, Parth's character in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The KZK star captioned the post as, "Season 4?", which hinted that he was set to make a comeback with a new season. Apart from this, Parth won many hearts with his role as a gangster in Ekta Kapoor's web series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

(IMAGE: PARTH SAMTHAAN'S INSTAGRAM)

