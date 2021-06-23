Parth Samthaan Recalls Losing His Father As He Reflects His Past 3 Years: 'I Kept Going'

Parth Samthaan shared a picture of himself from 2018 and 2021 from the same location - Times Square, New York City, and recalled his three years journey with an emotional note. He mentioned that a lot happened in these years, starting with his stint in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

He added that he then brought his own house and then also lost his father. Parth mentioned that after all of this, not only he but a lot of others contracted COVID-19 eventually. "Life had several challenges in these three years, and all I did was I kept going, kept pushing. Yes it wasn’t a smooth ride, a roller coaster in fact, but that’s how life will always be, Unpredictable," he penned.

Parth continued that he has always been grateful to all the people with whom he has worked, and touched upon having some great and beautiful memories with them. "A big thank you and finally cheers to the future coz the journey has to continue," the Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu star concluded.

As soon as Parth's post was up on the internet, not only fans but his friends from the industry also rushed to drop endearing comments. Pooja Sandeep Sejwal, Milind Gadagkar, Ariah Agarwal, Shubhaavi Choksey, and others, sent him love. A user wrote, "So well said," whereas another fan penned, "Kudos to you and keep shining for all Parthians."

Parth looks back at his challenging life over 3 years

Parth Samthaan in Kasauti Zindagii Kay

Parth played the role of Anurag Basu in this hit romantic drama, alongside Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Sahil Anand, among others. He won many hearts with his charming role and the show went off-air in 2020. It was a reboot of Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan's show of the same name that premiered in 2001.

Parth had dropped a video and had bid adieu to the sets of the show with a heartwarming note. "Thank you to all the fans who have supported, loved, made fan pages and kept motivating us, we are nothing without you. Will be back soon with a new journey..until then — Alvida Anurag," he had said.

IMAGE: PARTH SAMTHAAN'S INSTAGRAM

