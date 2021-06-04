Parth Samthaan Says He Is Ready For 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' Season 4; Watch Video

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is a television series that is directed by Lalit Mohan and stars Parth Samthaan as Manik Malhotra in the lead role. The show was renewed for a third season in 2018 and now fans are looking forward to its next season. In a recent Instagram live session, fans asked Parth about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 and he revealed that he is up for season 4 if it happens.

Parth Samthaan opens about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4

Fans of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan had several questions for Parth. Speaking of the same, Parth said, “people asking me about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4, I’m sure that smile comes whenever you hear the word and it’s very crazy. I met a lot of people in the US also who actually love Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, a lot of girls, lot of women, and a lot of people have watched it and appreciated my work and I actually find it very nice. Something to be proud of and I really like it that people actually have watched something that I have done a couple of years back, not only now, recently."

Revealing more about season 4, he said, “It’s something a part of me and I like it and I want to make sure if you are asking me about season 4, let’s put it this way, I am not the producer or the director or the creative person. If you want to ask anyone, ask the channel, ask the writers or ask the creative directors, ask whoever but don’t ask me. I am anyway up for season 4, yes you heard it right, I am up for season 4 and if that works out, it should work out. So you guys will get to know so you guys if you want to ask this question about season 4 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan please go ahead. You can ask not me, but the channel of course and then you’ll get your answers from there – what is the proceeding? It is happening? Is it not happening? You will get a better idea over that instead of just hoping. I’m sure it’s not easy and you guys have stuck around for so long hoping for a fresh new season."

Further, Parth revealed that a lot of people have compared Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan to one of his favourite shows, one of everyone’s favourite shows, and one of the world's favourite shows, FRIENDS. He added, “that makes me feel very nice and proud that actually people love Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan so much, so I’m glad and that’s where your answer is for season 4.” Have a look at his post below:

