Parth Samthaan Shares A Glimpse Of His King-size Delicious 'Iftaar' Meal

Actor Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday morning to give a peek of his iftar meal. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariah star added a video of his king-size iftar meal and later shared a photo of the entire meal. Prior to sharing the meal, he had added the photo of getting the meals in containers, wrapped up in plastic and he had tied them with a seat belt in the car. He joked about the same and wrote in the story, "my food also needs safety". Take a look at his king-size meal:

A look at Parth Samthaan's king-size Iftaar meal

In the video, Parth Samthan first began by showing the salads in two containers, which was followed by a large dish of Zatar bread. His meal also included grilled chicken, some kafta, and veggie pies. The food came with a side of hummus, rice, tahini sauce, garlic sauce, and such items. He wrote on the story “Iftaar” with a red heart and a smiling face with halo emoticons. He also added a picture of the entire meal organized on the dining table and he thanked the bakery he got the food from and gave a hashtag "foodgasm". Take a look at the screenshots of Parth Samthaan's Instagram stories-

A sneak peek Iinto Parth Samthaan's Instagram

Last week Parth Samthaan had gotten the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The Kausauti Zindagi Kay fame had added a video of him getting the shot along with a note to tell everyone to take a step to protect "ourselves and our loved ones". In the video, Parth Samthaan was seen in a casual avatar clad in a black tank top and sweat pants and wore a white mask as the doctor gave him the vaccine shot. He wrote in the caption "It’s time to implement the awareness, it’s time to unite and get back our country the way it was by protecting ourselves and our loved ones # #stayhealthy #staysafe This phase shall pass soon".

A day after that Parth had added a mirror selfie of him along with a funny caption about the 'post-vaccine effect'. He was seen showing off his biceps in the photo and the bandage covering his vaccine shot wound can be seen. He wrote in the caption "Caption this???" And yes this totally Not the post Vaccine effect".

