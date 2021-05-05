Parth Samthaan Shares 'no Makeup Selfie' Without A Filter; Scarlett M Rose Reacts

Parth Samthaan is popularly known for his role as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor recently showed his fans how to take a natural selfie. His Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-star Scarlett M Rose reacted to the photo. Read ahead to see the picture shared by Parth and how he responded to Scarlett's comment.

Parth Samthaan shared a natural selfie

Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram handle to share a mirror selfie. He was seen wearing a black tank t-shirt while he has self-isolated himself amidst the pandemic. The actor wrote that he has not used any filters on the photo neither has he applied makeup on his face. However, he added that his phone cover needed makeup as it had almost broken.

Scarlett M Rose from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan cast asked him to teach her how to click such natural photos. Parth told her that one won't need filters a the place where he lives as the lighting at the location is extremely good. Take a look at Parth Samthaan's latest photo and Scarlett's comment.

Reactions to Parth Samthaan's latest photo

As soon as Parth posted the photo his fans wrote all things nice about his no-makeup selfie. Fans wrote that he looked extremely handsome. Some even called him hot and said that he looks good without makeup. Other fans flooded his comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments here.

A sneak peek into Parth Samthaan's Instagram

Earlier, Parth Samthaan shared another no-makeup selfie on his Instagram. He was seen lying on his bed and flaunted his upper body as he posed for the camera. Parth wrote that this was his weekend mood and added "rise and shine" in his caption. He also shared a photo of himself posing near a window. He wore a grey shirt and layered it with a blue sweatshirt. He wrote, "May’ our country win this battle soon, ‘May’ our lives get to normalcy soon, ‘May’ lord bless us with loads of strength and happiness, Praying for a better month".

