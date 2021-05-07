Parth Samthaan Shares Pic Of Him Flexing, Says 'not The Post Vaccine Effect'; View

Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram on Friday, May 07, 2021, to share a post where he is seen flexing as he shows off his COVID-19 vaccine shot. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing the post, netizens went on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Parth Samthaan shared a mirror selfie of himself which is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor is seen showing off his biceps and giving a subtle intense look. One can also spot the band-aid, which was from the COVID vaccine, on the actor’s arm. He is seen donning a black jersey vest. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note asking fans to caption the post. He added, “And yes this is totally Not the post Vaccine effect”. Take a look at Parth Samthaan's Instagram post below.

As soon as Parth shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with caption suggestions. Some of the users penned happy captions, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Arms bigger than my someone’s future”. Another user wrote, “When I am obsessed with my "doley sholey". Take a look at a few more comments below.

Earlier, the actor posted a video of himself being vaccinated. In the video, the actor sits in the vaccination booth wearing a black tank top and grey sweatpants. He's also wearing a mask, and the song Green by Michael Gumpinger plays in the background of the video. He wrote in the caption that as a country, we need to get together and get vaccinated. It reads, "It’s time to implement the awareness, it’s time to unite and get back our country the way it was by protecting ourselves and our loved ones #ɢᴇᴛᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ #stayhealthy #staysafe This phase shall pass soon". The video garnered over 1 million views. Watch video.

Parth Samthaan also posted a mirror selfie on his Instagram account. He was seen wearing a black tank t-shirt while self-isolating himself in the midst of the pandemic. The actor stated that he did not use any filters on the photo and that he did not apply any makeup to his face. He captioned the post as, "No filter/makeup selfie but yes my phone cover needs some makeup". Take a look.

Image Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

