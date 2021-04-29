Parth Samthaan Shares Pics Of Delicious Looking Food From Switzerland Trip

Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram on late Wednesday, April 28, 2021, to share a short video that went on to give glimpses of some delicious looking food from Switzerland. The actor also revealed that he is missing Switzerland and its cuisine. He wrote, #switzerland”. Parth continued saying, “Food love… Major missing”. Take a look at Parth Samthaan's Instagram post below.

Parth Samthaan is very popular on Instagram and regularly updates his followers on both his personal and professional lives. He used his Instagram account earlier today to raise awareness about vaccine registration for people aged 18 and up, which opened today. Parth Samthaan's new Instagram post has everything you need to hear.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in India, Parth Samthaan urged his fans and followers to get vaccinated. Parth walked us through how to register for the vaccine and what documents to bring on the day of the vaccination. His caption read, "Important: Registration for vaccination starts from 4 pm Today!!!! Wherever you are in India, pls go ahead and book your slot for you and your loved ones... till then #stayhome and #stayhealthy. This too shall pass”.

On the work front

Parth Samthaan was most recently seen as Anurag Basu in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor is also being seen in his upcoming web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun, which is currently airing on Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji. The show's trailer received a lot of love from the audience, and fans have been waiting to see him in a gangster avatar in the new show ever since. The show debuted on April 20, 2021.

The trailer for Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is reminiscent of a retro fashion show, with some fun gun battles and action thrown in for good measure. The sound of crashing waves, moody lighting, and dialogue in 'Bambaiyaa' will transport viewers to another era. The film appears to have been painstakingly shot in a tone that corresponds to the background atmosphere, cabaret period, and underworld battles. Aside from the web series, Parth will make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, co-starring Alia Bhatt.

Image Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

