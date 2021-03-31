Parth Samthaan Shares Teaser Of 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu'; Fans Say, "We're Excited"

Parth Samthaan recently took to his Instagram to share the teaser of his upcoming web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The actor is playing the lead role as Nawab. Along with him, the series will also feature Patralekha, Arshin Mehta, Arsalan Goni, Ganesh Yadav, and others. Along with the teaser, the release date of the series was also announced. Check out the Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu teaser.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu teaser

The black and white teaser shows that the web series is based in the 90s. It also talks about Mumbai and the gangsters that rule the city and how a 'Hero' rose among them. The 22-second teaser ends with the sound of a gunshot and displays the streaming date of the show, which is April 20, 2021, on ALTBalaji and Zee5 Premium. In the caption, Parth went on to reveal the release date of the trailer. It read, "Bambai me aaya ek dost, dost ko salaam thhoko! Kyunki, Mumbai will now be ruled by Nawab Miliye apne hero se, jald hi #MaiHeroBollRahaHu trailer out on 6th April. Show streaming on 20th April on @altbalaji and @Zee5premium". Within an hour of the release of the teaser, the fans have poured their love. Check out the fan reaction for the teaser.

(Source: Parth Samthaan's Instagram post)

The web series was announced in the year 2019. Since then, Parth has been shooting for the series. The actor also tested positive for Coronavirus which is why the shoot was halted for a while. After months, the series finally got a release date. On December 19, 2019, ALTBalaji released an introductory video for the lead character of Nawab. In the video, Parth was seen sporting the look of a 'Hero' with a black suit and a hat. Check out the video.

On the work front

On the work front, Parth Samthaan was last seen in the TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He played the role of Anurag and worked along with Erica Fernandes and fans have poured love for the on-screen couple. Earlier, the actor also announced that he will step into Bollywood. The actor appeared in a music video alongside Khushali Kumar. The song is titled Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham. The video has over 67 million views on YouTube and the song has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi. Check it out.

Promo Image Source: Parth Samthaan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.