Parth Samthaan Shares Viral 'Bole Chudiyan' Video, Asks Fans If They Can Do It Better

Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram to share the viral video of two boys dancing to the song Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While sharing the video, the actor wrote in his caption that the video made him laugh amidst the ongoing situation. He even asked if his followers who love the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham can do better than the boys in the video. He wrote, "Amidst all the chaos , thisssss cracked me Up [laughing emoticons] Can you do it better than this k3G fans Happy and healthy weekend people" (sic). The comments section of his post is filled with his fans and followers commenting that they can't believe he shared the video and also left laughing emoticons. Check it out.

Earlier, the actor shared a reel where he is seen getting vaccinated. The actor is wearing a black tank shirt with grey sweatpants as he sits in the vaccination booth in the video. He is also seen wearing a mask and the background of the video has the song Green by Michael Gumpinger. In the caption, he wrote about how we need to unite and get vaccinated. It reads, "It’s time to implement the awareness, it’s time to unite and get back our country the way it was by protecting ourselves and our loved ones #ɢᴇᴛᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ #stayhealthy #staysafe This phase shall pass soon" (sic). The video has over 1 million views. Check it out.

After getting vaccinated, the actor shared a mirror selfie to show his arm. While sharing the picture, he asked his fans to caption it. He wrote, "Caption this ????? And yes this is totally Not the post Vaccine effect". Check it out.

Parth Samthaan on the work front

The actor made his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The series was released on April 19 and is available to watch on Zee5. It is directed by Siddhartha Luther and written by Suparn S Varma. Other than this, the actor has worked in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, alongside Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee and Aamna Sharif.

