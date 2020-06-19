Parth Samthaan Says 'almost Recovered' From Leg Injury, See Pic

One of the popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan has been winning hearts ever since it started. Parth who plays the role of Anurag has injured his leg and seems to be recovering at a fast pace. The actor took to his social media and shared a picture of his injured leg and informed fans that his leg is almost recovered along with smiling emoticons.

Parth Samthaan suffers leg injury

The actor shared the picture on his Instagram story where he can be seen relaxing on a sofa, while his right leg is wrapped in a white-colored band-aid. The actor who was away from Instagram has suffered a leg injury, and maybe that is the reason for his absence. Though the handsome hunk did not reveal how did he hurt himself and got injured, he did update fans with his current rate of recovery. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that his injured leg is almost recovered.

Read: Vikas Guppta Breaks Down On Instagram, Lashes Out At Parth Samthaan & Shilpa Shinde

Read: Don't Hike Fees Amid COVID-19 Situation: Partha Tells Private Schools

It was recently reported by an entertainment portal the Kasautii Zindagi Kay is one such show that has been permitted to resume shooting. This is good news for the fans of the show who do not want to miss any opportunity of watching their favourite pair once again on screen. It was reported that Ekta Kapoor has instructed her team to start the shooting of the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Reports added that the new episodes will be available to watch from earlier next month and that the producers have recently got permission to start the shooting. Apart from this, consultations on how the teams are working and shooting will happen soon.

As per media reports, the shooting will be starting on June 20. It was also reported that Parth Samthaan was in Hyderabad for a few days and he had been there to meet his friend. Kasautii Zindagi Kay team has requested the star to return to Mumbai and place himself in quarantine before the shoot starts. He will be joining the shoot only if he completes his quarantine and the shoot has been planned in the same way. They will be shooting a comeback promo at first with Erica and Parth. Earlier, it was reported that Erica was not ready to start shooting amid the pandemic.

(Image credit: Parth Samthaan/ Instagram)

Read: Vikas Guppta Breaks Down On Instagram, Lashes Out At Parth Samthaan & Shilpa Shinde

Read: Parth Samthaan's Pic With Dog Leaves Aamna Sharif & Hina Khan Awestruck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.