Parth Samthaan Teases About 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' Season 4 On His Instagram Story; Read

Parth Samthaan might have just teased the fans with the possibility of a season 4 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The actor who shot to fame because of the show took to Instagram and posted a cryptic story about the same. Let's find out what Parth's Instagram story says!

Parth Samthaan's Instagram story teases a possibility of KYY Season 4?

Parth Samthaan, or as he is popularly known as Manik might have just teased about a new season of the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaaan. Voot put up an Instagram story asking the fans to describe the show's lead character, Manik played by Parth Samthaan. The actor re-shared the Instagram story from Voot and added a caption 'Season 4???', thus hinting at the possibility of a new season.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan originally aired on MTV with Niti Taylor as Nandini Murthy and Parth Samthaan as Manik Malhotra. The show is loosely based on the hit Korean drama Boys Over Flowers. Season 3 of the show was aired on Voot in December 2018. The fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for any news about its next season since then.

A look at Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 3 cast

Most of the main cast of the show reprised their roles in season 3. Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan returned as Nandini and Manik, respectively. Charlie Chauhan played the role of Mukti whereas Pranay Prachuari Singh appeared as Zubin. Zubin and Mukti are shown to be getting married by the end of the third season. Kishwer Merchant returned as Manik's mother and head of S.P.A.C.E Academy Nyonika Malhotra and Ayaz Khan returned as Manik's father Shrikant Malhotra. Meherzan Mazda was seen as Smaran. Barkha Singh appeared as Jeffrina aka Jeff, who is Zubin's sister and has a crush on Mukti.

What is the total number of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan episodes?

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan began airing on MTV in 2014. The first season aired for over a year from July 21, 2014, to August 27, 2015, with 265 episodes. Season 2 began airing on August 31, 2015, just a few days after season one ended. It had a much shorter run than its predecessor and aired for only 72 episodes till December 31, 2015. Season 3 of the show took its time and returned in 2018 after a gap of two and a half years. The third season had the shortest run from all three and it had only 13 episodes which aired from May 15, 2018, to June 7, 2018.

(Image: Parth Samthaan's Instagram)

