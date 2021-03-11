Parth Samthaan Touched By Bangladeshi Fans Celebrating His Birthday With Kids In Orphanage

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan celebrates his 30th birthday on March 11. Prior to his birthday, last week on Wednesday, March 3, Samthaan had requested his fans in an Instagram post to not send him cakes and gifts and urged them to send those to the poor and needy instead. He said he would appreciate that more and would 'gladly' like to post their pictures on social media if they were willing to share. Adhering to his request, Parth Samthaan's fans in Bangladesh celebrated his birthday with children at SOS Children's Village in Dhaka.

Samthaan took to his Instagram stories to share the clips from the celebration by his Bangladeshi fans. In the clip, Parth Samthaan's fans (Parthians) brought cake and gifts for children. They cut the cake with them and Parth Samthaan's photos were seen on the wall in the background along with the 'Happy Birthday' balloon sign. In the pictures, the children were seen crayoning single letters on card papers which later together spelled Parth's name. The children were seen enjoying eating cake with each other and were delighted to receive gifts from Parthians.

With Taare Zameen Par title song playing in the background, Parth added a voice note at the start of the video in Hindi that said "When we see the happiness on some else's face because of us, that reflects a different kind of joy on our face". Parth also added a video clip of him in the end in which he said 'I love you' in Bengali to his fans. On the Instagram story, he wrote "Thank You Parthians from Bangladesh, So touching and Heartwarming." Check out screenshots from his story here-

Parth Samthaan's birthday celebrations on Instagram

Parth Samthaan who was in the Maldives for a vacation for a while now returned back to Mumbai. He shared the video of the view of Mumbai from his window in an Instagram story and wrote "Back to Mumbai. Home" with a red heart emoticon. After sharing the countdown for his birthday, he shared the video of the grand decoration for his birthday at a lounge called Dragan Fly Experience in Mumbai. Parth also shared few short clips of his new haircut prior to his birthday in an Instagram post. He was seen at a gym and wore a blue athletic tank top as he showed his new haircut and even winked and smiled in the video. He wrote in the caption "Happiness is getting a haircut after 7 months". The hashtags in the caption said 'few hours to go', 'birthday', 'Piscean'.

Promo Image Source: Parth Samthaan's Instagram & screenshot from his stories

