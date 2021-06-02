Parth Samthaan Tries Dancing On Reels, Says 'been Ages Dancing With Friends'; Watch

Parth Samthaan recently gave his fans a sneak peek into his dancing sessions. On June 2, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a Reel video, wherein he is seen dancing on Say It Right by Nelly Furtado from 2006's album, Loose. Showing off his hip hop dancing skills, Parth Samthaan said, "Just trying some dancing on reels since it’s been ages dancing with friends". Watch Parth Samthaan shake his leg on the popular pop song, Say It Right.

Parth Samthaan twirls on Instagram Reels on 'Say It Right'

As seen in Parth Samthaan's Instagram Reel video, the actor stunned in a plain white tee. The t-shirt ensemble is paired with an off-white track pant. According to Parth Samthaan's Instagram caption, the star shared that Say It Right by Nelly Furtado was his favourite song in school times. He said, "and yes this track was one of my favourites in school times".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of the television star went gaga over Parth Samthaan's Instagram post. Celebs like Scarlett Rose and Karan Singh Chhabra commented on the actor's Reel video. While Scarlett Rose wrote, "Miss you too ❤️ Come back soon", the latter added,"Matlab sarv gun sampann !!".

One of the users wrote, "Hey hawwttest dancer", while another added, "Mast dance karre parth ap" (nice dance you did her Parth). A fan comment read as "Ayee cutie!! It's so freaking amazing to see you dance". Another fan commented, "Wohooooo those dance moves". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On June 1, Parth Samthaan allured his fans and followers by posting sunkissed and shirtless pictures on social media. As seen in Parth Samthaan's Instagram post, the actor shared three shirtless selfies, lying on his bed. Sharing these charming pictures on Instagram, the television fame wished his fans 'good morning'. He said, "Rise, shine and Stay Golden ✨ Goodmorning :)". He further added, "#sunkissed #morningmood #tuesdaytease". Parth Samthaan's co-actor, Arjun Bijlani reacted to Parth Samthaan's Instagram post by commenting, "Kapde ghala" (wear clothes).

